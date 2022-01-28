Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.20-9.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.6-13.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.28 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $209.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.47. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $139.11 and a 1 year high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

