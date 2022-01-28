Traders Buy High Volume of Xilinx Put Options (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 25,651 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 98% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,955 put options.

XLNX opened at $173.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.65. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $239.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xilinx will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Xilinx by 195.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $579,481,000 after buying an additional 2,507,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,762 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth $282,094,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 110.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,172,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $478,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 762.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,669,942 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $233,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,313 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.82.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.