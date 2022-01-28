Tranche Finance Trading Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $9.36 million and $57,143.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

