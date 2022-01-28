TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Lodge Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises about 5.3% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $16,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total value of $7,253,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,559,135. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDG traded down $15.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $578.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,465. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $616.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $625.27. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $525.39 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.50.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

