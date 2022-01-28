TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Price Target Increased to GBX 375 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 365 ($4.92) to GBX 375 ($5.06) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Thursday, January 20th. upped their price objective on TransGlobe Energy from GBX 295 ($3.98) to GBX 320 ($4.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

TGL stock opened at GBX 220 ($2.97) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £159.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 216.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 175.27. TransGlobe Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 76 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 255 ($3.44).

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

