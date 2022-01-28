TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. TransUnion reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.73.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.36. 16,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.11 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,663,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 237,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after acquiring an additional 129,612 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

