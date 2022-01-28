TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Update

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
TravelSky Technology stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.15. 7,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,664. TravelSky Technology has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $26.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96.
About TravelSky Technology
