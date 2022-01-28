TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Update

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

TravelSky Technology stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.15. 7,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,664. TravelSky Technology has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $26.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

