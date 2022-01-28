Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)’s stock price rose 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 2,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 925,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TREB. DA Davidson began coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.
About Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB)
Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
