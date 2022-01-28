Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to report sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year sales of $3.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NYSE TPH traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,744,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

