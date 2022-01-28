Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) Receives $18.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.75 price target for the company.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $15.46.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $113.98 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,174,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,814,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,689,000.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

