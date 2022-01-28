Trigran Investments Inc. Acquires 741,746 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,467,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741,746 shares during the quarter. Quotient Technology accounts for approximately 5.4% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of Quotient Technology worth $49,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE QUOT traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.28. 4,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.93. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald acquired 20,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $150,079.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

