TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Stock Price Down 6.3%

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG)’s stock price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 8,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 105,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market capitalization of C$36.79 million and a PE ratio of 22.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24.

About TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG)

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

