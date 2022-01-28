Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) PT Lowered to $132.00

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $148.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TBK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.81.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ TBK opened at $81.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.09 and a 200 day moving average of $102.62. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $196,121.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $1,965,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.