Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) PT Lowered to $132.00

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $148.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TBK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.81.
NASDAQ TBK opened at $81.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.09 and a 200 day moving average of $102.62. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $196,121.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $1,965,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Triumph Bancorp Company Profile
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
