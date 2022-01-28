TRON Price Hits $0.0564 on Top Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0564 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $5.74 billion and $672.60 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002430 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004038 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000254 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,803,382,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,803,376,656 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

