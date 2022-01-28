Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) is Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,037 shares during the quarter. Tronox accounts for approximately 3.7% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned about 0.55% of Tronox worth $20,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at $576,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 398.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,085,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of TROX traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.88. 10,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,718. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

