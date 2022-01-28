Truist Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Truist Financial dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.22.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.59%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,130,000 after buying an additional 1,566,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 28.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,080,000 after buying an additional 3,809,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,860,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,959,000 after purchasing an additional 592,745 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,209,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,987,000 after purchasing an additional 296,723 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,116,000 after purchasing an additional 562,643 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.