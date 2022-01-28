Truist Financial Comments on Polaris Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Polaris in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.97. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Shares of PII stock opened at $108.97 on Friday. Polaris has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.94 and a 200-day moving average of $120.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Boston Partners bought a new position in Polaris in the second quarter valued at about $380,142,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Polaris by 118.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,496,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,060,000 after buying an additional 809,909 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Polaris by 131.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,121,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after buying an additional 636,254 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Polaris by 311.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 534,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,183,000 after buying an additional 404,540 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 440,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,366,000 after buying an additional 267,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

