Truist Financial Corp Buys 779 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tata Motors during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 2,178.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Tata Motors during the third quarter worth about $207,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 136.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tata Motors during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTM opened at $32.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Tata Motors Limited has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $35.38.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. CLSA lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tata Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

