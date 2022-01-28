Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $971,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 98.7% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 99,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 49,603 shares during the last quarter.

SNLN stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $16.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

