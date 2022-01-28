Truist Financial Corp Has $238,000 Position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 34.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sharps Compliance were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 428,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 54,656 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,734,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 122,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 2,164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 219,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $123.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of -0.29.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 22.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

