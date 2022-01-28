Truist Financial Corp Purchases 1,047 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.