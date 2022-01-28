Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 1,925 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TNDM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $343,136,000 after buying an additional 33,741 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.44.

Shares of TNDM opened at $111.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.38 and a beta of 0.40. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.25 and its 200-day moving average is $124.43.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $135,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total value of $203,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,478 shares of company stock valued at $10,289,563. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

