Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 72.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BE. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $10,129,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 53.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 21.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $13.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 3.59. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.82.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $240,473.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,374,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,662 shares of company stock worth $3,829,970. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

