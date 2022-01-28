Truist Financial Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $65.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 129.68% from the company’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Snap’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of -67.38 and a beta of 1.07. Snap has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Snap by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,117,000 after acquiring an additional 454,511 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784,751 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after buying an additional 3,833,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,293,000 after buying an additional 563,111 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

