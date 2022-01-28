Truist Financial Trims Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Target Price to $32.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

NOVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.23.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $17.74 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. The business had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $40,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

