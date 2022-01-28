Truist Financial Weighs in on Monro, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Monro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.04. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Monro’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of MNRO opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Monro has a one year low of $50.16 and a one year high of $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average of $58.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.80%.

In other Monro news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $171,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monro by 10.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monro by 13.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 23,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 289.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 33,785 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.