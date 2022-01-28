Trumpcoin Hits Market Cap of $1.14 Million (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular exchanges. Trumpcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $6,470.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trumpcoin has traded down 45.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Netko (NETKO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trumpcoin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

