TrustSwap Hits Market Cap of $98.52 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002702 BTC on major exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $98.52 million and $778,646.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00041184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00103776 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

SWAP is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,165 coins and its circulating supply is 97,555,165 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.