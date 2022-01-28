Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.04) and the lowest is ($1.65). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.90) to ($4.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($6.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.66) to ($5.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPTX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,782,000 after acquiring an additional 677,558 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,876,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,797,000 after acquiring an additional 373,052 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 572.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 395,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,882,000 after acquiring an additional 336,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,650,000 after acquiring an additional 315,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.88. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $141.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.89.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

