Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) PT Raised to C$25.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.61.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $622.79 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 28.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $684,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.