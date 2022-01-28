Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$28.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$21.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight Capital lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$23.83.

TRQ stock opened at C$23.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of C$12.15 and a 52-week high of C$26.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 7.05.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$784.19 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

