Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Sells $39,843.75 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $39,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $56,250.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $56,250.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $57,812.50.

On Monday, November 15th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $71,875.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYME opened at $0.36 on Friday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 169.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,735 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

