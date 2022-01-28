U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the December 31st total of 42,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 114,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Energy by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 61,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in U.S. Energy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Energy stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

