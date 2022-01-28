UBS Group Boosts Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Price Target to €10.10

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from €9.70 ($11.02) to €10.10 ($11.48) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS BNMDF opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. Banca Mediolanum has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.
About Banca Mediolanum
