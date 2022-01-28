UBS Group Boosts Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Price Target to €10.10

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from €9.70 ($11.02) to €10.10 ($11.48) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNMDF opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. Banca Mediolanum has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

