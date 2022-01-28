UBS Group Increases Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Price Target to €5.40

Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from €5.30 ($6.02) to €5.40 ($6.14) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Anima stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. Anima has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82.

Get Anima alerts:

Anima Company Profile

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Anima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.