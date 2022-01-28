UBS Group Lowers Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Price Target to GBX 540

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) had its target price decreased by analysts at UBS Group from GBX 560 ($7.56) to GBX 540 ($7.29) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.48) to GBX 768 ($10.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 763 ($10.29) to GBX 680 ($9.17) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.30.

Shares of ROYMY opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $17.05.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

