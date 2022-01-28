UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.44

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.44 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 82.73 ($1.12). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 81.60 ($1.10), with a volume of 1,646,309 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UKCM shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.15) target price on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.15) price objective on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 76.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a GBX 0.64 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

In other UK Commercial Property REIT news, insider Michael Ayre purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($52,617.38).

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

