Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $397,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,904,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,717,000 after acquiring an additional 90,985 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $351.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.92. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.00 and a twelve month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.91.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

