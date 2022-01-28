Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Roku accounts for 1.1% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Roku by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,014,000 after purchasing an additional 245,338 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,814,000 after purchasing an additional 250,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock traded down $4.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.71. 73,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,088,830. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.92 and its 200-day moving average is $299.31. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.47 and a 52 week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,541 shares of company stock worth $118,064,323 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.69.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

