Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Makes New $973,000 Investment in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at $988,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARYE stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,464. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.73. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

