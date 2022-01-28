United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will post $4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.35. United Rentals posted earnings of $3.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $26.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.37 to $28.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $29.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.10 to $35.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.17.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $2.03 on Friday, hitting $317.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.42. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $238.55 and a 1 year high of $414.99.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

