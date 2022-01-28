United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.46. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 414,005 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $44.57 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAMY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in United States Antimony by 99.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in United States Antimony in the second quarter worth $61,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the third quarter valued at $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 1,240.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 298,327 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Antimony Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

