United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.46. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 414,005 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $44.57 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAMY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in United States Antimony by 99.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in United States Antimony in the second quarter worth $61,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the third quarter valued at $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 1,240.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 298,327 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

