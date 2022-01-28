Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Unity Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Unity Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

UNTY opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $311.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.29. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $708,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $729,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,655,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 55,907 shares in the last quarter. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark S. Brody sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $57,027.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Brody sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $29,689.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,247 shares of company stock valued at $286,857 over the last 90 days. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.54%.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

