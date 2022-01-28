Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Short Interest Up 639.1% in January

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 639.1% from the December 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,162,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UNVC stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 585,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,653. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. Univec has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.17.

About Univec

Univec, Inc engages in the provision of specialty pharmaceuticals. The comapny was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Ownings Mills, MD.

