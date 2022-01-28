UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UPMMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Danske upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DNB Markets upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UPM-Kymmene Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UPMMY stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.61. 20,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,407. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

