Urban Logistics REIT’s (SHED) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.83) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s current price.

SHED stock opened at GBX 176 ($2.37) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 179.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 175.54. Urban Logistics REIT has a one year low of GBX 144 ($1.94) and a one year high of GBX 190 ($2.56). The company has a market capitalization of £830.68 million and a PE ratio of 8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.35.

Get Urban Logistics REIT alerts:

In other Urban Logistics REIT news, insider Nigel Rich purchased 100,000 shares of Urban Logistics REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £170,000 ($229,357.80).

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.