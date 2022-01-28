US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,145 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 34.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 175,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 44,486 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 15.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $109.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.74. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.49 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

