US Bancorp DE Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 203.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,087 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $170.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.34. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.51 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.60, for a total transaction of $258,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,144 shares of company stock worth $136,837,785 in the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.50.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

