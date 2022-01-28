US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,407 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Signature Bank by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 303,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,775,000 after purchasing an additional 128,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Signature Bank by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $296.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $158.37 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.44.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.