US Capital Advisors Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.50.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.24 billion during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.68.

TSE:TRP opened at C$64.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.52 billion and a PE ratio of 34.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$53.20 and a 12-month high of C$68.20.

In other TC Energy news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$120,394.44. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,828 shares of company stock worth $576,674.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 180.95%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.